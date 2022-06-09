WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News For Friday's AEW Rampage - Will Ospreay and United Empire In Action, Matches And More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

News For Friday's AEW Rampage - Will Ospreay and United Empire In Action, Matches And More

AEW has announced a number of matches, including Will Ospreay and United Empire in action for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. Check out the lineup for Friday's show below:

- FTR & Trent vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
- Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
- Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
- Satnam Singh vs. TBA
- We hear from HOOK and Danhausen


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76783/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π