News For Friday's AEW Rampage - Will Ospreay and United Empire In Action, Matches And More

AEW has announced a number of matches, including Will Ospreay and United Empire in action for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. Check out the lineup for Friday's show below:
- FTR & Trent vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
- Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
- Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
- Satnam Singh vs. TBA
- We hear from HOOK and Danhausen
