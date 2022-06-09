News For Friday's AEW Rampage - Will Ospreay and United Empire In Action, Matches And More

AEW has announced a number of matches, including Will Ospreay and United Empire in action for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. Check out the lineup for Friday's show below:

- FTR & Trent vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

- Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

- Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

- Satnam Singh vs. TBA

- We hear from HOOK and Danhausen