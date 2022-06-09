WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Alexa Bliss' WWE Comeback "A Complete And Total Tragedy", Praises Kevin Owens

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 09, 2022

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Alexa Bliss' recent WWE return.

“First of all, the return of Alexa Bliss was a complete and total tragedy. They literally just said, ‘Here’s a match.’ No story whatsoever. Here’s a match, but they just brought her back. Maybe they have something, so I’m not going to dump on that just yet.”

“But Kevin Owens, man, I feel he should be playing in major stories all the time. His level of commitment, his talent, and his ability to execute that talent in the ring and on the mic is next level. So he’s like writer proof. He should be a major title player. He should always be competing, or up near the top with, say Cody, Seth, Roman, Bobby, anybody who’s at world championship level. He should be involved with one of their character storylines at all times.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #freddie prinze jr #alexa bliss #kevin owens

