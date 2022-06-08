AEW Dynamite Results - June 8, 2022, Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

This week's show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite on TBS theme and cold open video package. From there, we shoot inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri as Jim Ross does his "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ..." catchphrase while the camera pans the crowd.

Interim AEW Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal

We settle down inside the ring with the opening match of this week's show, an AEW Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal, the winner of which moves on to face Jon Moxley in tonight's main event.

As noted, that winner going on to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view to face the man who emerges from the NJPW Title Eliminator Series match that will determine the Interim AEW Champion in the absence of AEW World Champion CM Punk.

"The Mad King" goes right after Daniel Garcia, as Eddie Kingston brawls with the J.A.S. member as soon as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

The first handful of competitors in the Battle Royal are all duking it out in various parts of the ring in the first few minutes, and then we start to see some eliminations, as Keith Lee starts chucking bodies over the top-rope.

Now we see a few more additions to the match, with The Acclaimed coming out after some Dark Order members are introduced. Max Caster does his usual freestyle diss rap as he leads the group to the ring, taking shots at "the ass boys" and others.

We then head to a mid-match commercial break as the AEW Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal continues. Before the break, we also see Takeshita Konesuka added to the mix to a huge pop from the fans in Independence as well.

When we return from the commercials, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the formal ring introductions of some additional participants in the Battle Royal, the last of which saw Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club entered.

We see "Swerve" Strickland pull off a shocking move, as he takes advantage of Keith Lee not paying attention for a split second and tosses his own frequent tag-team partner and friend over the top, eliminating him from the match. Keith Lee stares a hole through him from the entrance way after being tossed out.

Max Caster and other high-profile names have also been eliminated in the last few minutes of the contest. Ricky Starks and Rey Fenix are shown duking it out when Fenix leapfrogs to the top-rope and dropkicks Starks over the top-rope, effectively eliminating the FTW Champion in the process.

Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Andrade El Idolo, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Rey Fenix, Powerhouse Hobbs and Wheeler Yuta are the remaining seven competitors in the match.

The fans break out in a loud "Darby! Darby!" chant as he fires up. We see some replays of Jake Hager and others being tossed out and then return to live action, where we see Allin successfully eliminate Fish. He then turns his attention to the man who took out his friend Sting, the other reDRagon member O'Reilly.

We see "Swerve" Strickland once again pull off a swerve, as he eliminates Allin as soon as he wasn't paying attention. Strickland is then eliminated by Andrade. Also eliminated is Fish and a few others, leaving only 'Reilly, Fenix, Andrade and Yuta.

Yuta made many of those eliminations. The fans continue to give him the rock star reaction as he fires up on offense. The commentators note that we are witnessing the emergence of a worldwide superstar in Yuta. We see Fenix hit a turning splash off the top onto Andrade. They continue to brawl until ultimately Andrade tosses him out for the elimination.

The fans boo and Andrade soaks it in. O'Reilly and Andrade start double-teaming Yuta. Eventually Yuta fights back and eliminates Andrade. We're down to only Yuta and O'Reilly, who are battling now as the roar from the Cable Dahmer Arena picks up.

The match wraps up moments later with O'Reilly successfully eliminating Yuta. He is the lone survivor and now moves on to face Jon Moxley in tonight's main event.

The winner of that match moves on to face the winner of Takahashi and Gono on the NJPW side. Those two will battle at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door to determine the Interim AEW Champion while current Undisputed AEW Champion CM Punk is on the sidelines with an injury.

Winner and ADVANCING to tonight's main event: Kyle O'Reilly

Jon Moxley's Pre-Main Event Promo

We shoot to a special message from Jon Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club member talks about why he is going to beat Kyle O'Reilly later tonight and how his destiny will be made at The Forbidden Door, noting it has always belonged to him.

He says, "I love you, mom" to wrap up the segment. The commentators hype Moxley vs. O'Reilly in tonight's main event and then we head to another commercial break.

Jim Ross Gives Post-Surgery Update On CM Punk

We return from the break and we shoot directly to the commentary section. Jim Ross informs us as he talks directly into the camera that CM Punk has undergone successful surgery to repair the injury in his lower-leg that put him on the sidelines and created the AEW Title Eliminator Series that we are watching play out on tonight's show.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Title Belt Debuts

From there, we shoot to a pre-recorded special message narrated by Tony Schiavone, who announces the introduction of the new All-Atlantic Championship title belt.

We return to the commentators again who promote the launch of a tournament to determine the two men who will square off at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door to crown the inaugural champion.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Match

Buddy Matthews vs. PAC

We then return to the ring where Justin Roberts handles the ring introductions of the competitors who will square off now in a first round match in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament.

Buddy Matthews from The House of Black is introduced. He emerges with Julia Hart by his side and the two make their way down to the ring. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for PAC plays and Justin Roberts introduces Buddy's opponent, Death Triangle member PAC. "The Bastard" makes his way to the ring and enters it as his music fades down.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this qualifier in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament. We see PAC taking it to Matthews coming straight out of the gate. The fans break out in a dueling "Let's go Buddy!" and "Let's go PAC" chant.

PAC takes Matthews down to the mat and slaps on a side-head lock. The two work their way back up and the same thing happens, but with Matthews controlling the action. They battle back to a vertical base once again and stop-and-stare at each other as the fans roar in appreciation of the athleticism.

The Death Triangle member and House of Black member get after it again. Matthews is whipped into the ropes. He comes off of them with a ton of momentum and shoulder blocks PAC down to the mat with authority. He gets back up after kipping-up and landing on his feet.

The fans give them an applause break once again and J.R. touts this as a classic in the making just before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues in this first round bout in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament.

We return from the break and we see PAC tie Matthews up into the ropes. Matthews lays draped across the middle rope when PAC bounces off the other ropes and looks for a leg-spot. Matthews counters, executes a tilt-a-whirl but is also countered in mid-move by PAC, who connects with a DDT to bring Matthews into the ring.

The action continues with PAC in the offensive lead. Matthews fires up and starts to take over until a lariat from "The Bastard" turns him inside-out. The fans break out in a loud "Fight Forever" chant as these two continue to trade high-intensity, fast-paced offense.

From there, we see the two trade more near-finishes until "The Bastard" eventually pulls off the pin fall victory. With the win, PAC moves on in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Eddie Kingston Cuts Timed Promo

We return from the commentators section after the tourney brackets are shown to Eddie Kingston delivering a message to Chris Jericho. He starts off by saying he knows he's got 30 seconds.

He addresses a couple of his foes with not-so-choice words and then wraps up by warning the off-air producer not to "count him down." He delivers his final words and then we cut to a commercial break.

Will Ospreay, United Empire Arrive In AEW

We return from the break to Trent Baretta in the ring talking about how he's kind of bummed out because today is International Friends Day and the other members of The Best Friends aren't here with him tonight.

He then talks about how he and Rocky Romero were robbed, telling FTR that Rippongi Vice deserves another shot at the tag-team titles.

FTR's theme hits and out comes the ROH Tag-Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Wheeler talks first, saying Trent isn't wrong because he feels FTR did not deliver their best effort in their title defense against Rippongi Vice.

Dax Harwood follows up by saying that Trent should be airing his beef with the men who interfered in their match. He then says Trent's friends and tag-team partner in Rippongi Vice are probably in Japan with "Will Ospreay's b*tch boys."

To the shock of everyone in the arena, Will Ospreay emerges from the entrance area. He struts his way down to the ring and then from the back side of the ring, we see members of United Empire hit the ring.

They all attack the AEW stars in the ring and leave them laying. The commentators do the hard-sell on the shock value of Ospreay arriving in AEW and then the segment ends on that note.

William Regal Confronts Adam Cole & reDRagon

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Adam Cole and the reDRagon duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Before they can say much of anything, they are confronted by William Regal.

Regal tells them to think about their wives and kids before stepping into the ring with any of the Blackpool Combat Club members again, specifically warning them ahead of the Kyle O'Reilly vs. Jon Moxley match in tonight's main event.

O'Reilly responds, in fired-up fashion, saying he always thinks of his wife and kids every time he steps into the ring. He makes a few more comments and then Adam Cole mentions needing to go get ready for his special guest commentary gig ahead of our next match.

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. David Finlay

On that note we head back to the ring for the match, which will feature the return of "Hangman" Adam Page for the first time since he dropped the AEW Championship to CM Punk at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Out first comes Adam Cole, with the fans doing the "Boom! BAY-BAY" routine with him as he heads over to join J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur on guest commentary. Out next comes New Japan Pro Wrestling star David Finlay.

Finlay settles into the ring and his music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of "Hangman" Adam Page's theme plays and the former AEW Champion emerges and heads to the squared circle as well.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately break out into a loud "Cowboy sh*t!" chant. Adam Cole banters with the commentators as the early action plays out in the ring.

Finlay finds himself on the defensive for the most part in the beginning portion of the match. "Hangman" is on fire and it is showing in the ring. He knocks Finlay out to the floor and runs, bouncing off the ropes on one side of the ring before soaring through the ropes on the other side, splashing onto Finlay on the floor in the process.

When the action resumes inside the ring, Finlay starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor. As he goes to work on Page, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Finlay still dominating the action as the crowd tries rallying behind "Hangman."

Page finally gets some momentum from the rallying of the fans. He puts it on Finlay with a vengeance. He looks for his Dead Eye semi-finisher before ultimately connecting with his Buckshot Lariat finisher for the pin fall victory. Adam Cole is pissed. Page earns the win in a hard-fought comeback match.

Winner: "Hangman" Adam Page

"Hangman" Adam Page Calls For IWGP Title Match, Adam Cole Reacts

After the match, "Hangman" Adam Page grabs a microphone and begins speaking. He talks about coming to the realization after losing his AEW Championship to CM Punk at AEW Double Or Nothing that it wasn't the only title in wrestling.

He goes on to call out Kazuchika Okada for an IWGP Championship match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He wraps up on that note but is then addressed by Adam Cole.

Cole tells Page that if anyone deserves a shot at the IWGP Championship it should be him, the man who just won the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Cole says whether Page or anyone else wants to admit it, AEW is all about "Adam Cole -- BAY-BAY!" He says if anyone here in AEW doesn't like it -- move.

AEW Women's Championship Open Challenge Issued, Accepted By ...

We then head to a pre-taped vignette hyping tonight's AEW Women's Championship match. We see Tony Schiavone standing by with reigning champion Thunder Rosa.

She issues the challenge and it is immediately accepted by top-five women's contender Marina Shafir. We have our match and it will go down later tonight.

Wardlow Explains Not Competing In AEW Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal

We now head to the ring in more live action, as Tony Schiavone is standing by once again. He introduces his guest at this time, Wardlow.

Wardlow makes his way to the ring in street clothes. He enters the ring and is asked by Schiavone about not competing in the AEW Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal earlier tonight.

Wardlow welcomes everyone to "Wardlow's World" and then says he didn't participate in the aforementioned battle royal because he knows CM Punk is the real champion and he wants him. He says he does, however, have his sights set on another title and that is the TNT Championship.

Scorpio Sky emerges without any music playing in his street clothes. He raises up the title that Wardlow has designs on, hoisting the TNT Championship high in the air before heading down to the ring with a limp.

Out comes Dan Lambert and Ethan Page, who catch up with Sky before he makes it to the ring. Lambert scolds Wardlow for trying to get a shot at a champion who only has one healthy leg right now.

"Smart" Mark Sterling Gives Wardlow Two Options

We then shoot backstage to a message from "Smart" Mark Sterling. He addresses Wardlow and announces an elimination match with 20 opponents, unless Wardlow wants to face him in the court of law.

The opponents will be, the 20 security guards that Wardlow attacked after illegally ripping up documents for a class-action lawsuit that he served Wardlow with last week. After he wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

"Cutler Cam" With The Young Bucks, The Hardy Boyz & Jurassic Express

We return from the break to a Cutler Cam segment with Brandon Cutler. He has the camera pointed at The Young Bucks. Nick and Matt Jackson talk about beating their childhood idols at AEW Double Or Nothing and now they want their titles back.

In walks Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, who claim to deserve a title match more. When Matt finishes up, we see Christian Cage and the reigning AEW Tag-Team Champions Jurassic Express enter the picture.

Christian Cage ends up announcing a match that will give everyone what they want. Next week on Dynamite it will be The Hardy Boys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match for the AEW Tag-Team Champions. Different teams both like and hate the idea.

AEW Women's Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Marina Shafir

We head back to the ring for our next match of the evening, which wil feature the AEW Women's Championship on-the-line.

Out comes Marina Shafir, the top-five ranked contender in AEW's women's division who accepted the open challenge issued by current title-holder Thunder Rosa earlier in the show.

She settles in the ring and then the familiar sounds of Thunder Rosa's music plays to bring her out. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this title contest.

The early action isn't pretty, with the two bumping into and not meshing well. Jim Ross covers for it on commentary by mentioning how styles make fights and these two have styles that are clashing with one-another.

That aside, we see the momentum in this one shifting back-and-forth, with neither developing a clear-cut offensive advantage thus far. A few more botched spots later, we see Shafir finally connect with a big suplex. After this, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Shafir still dominating the action, which she has been doing throughout the duration of the commercial time-out. Rosa, however, is now slowly starting to fight back into competitive form as the fans in the Cable Dahmer Arena try and rally behind her.

Rosa continues firing up and eventually completely takes over on offense for the first time since the initial bell sounded to get this one started. She splashes onto Shafir after knocking her into the ropes, where she remains draped over. She goes for another big spot after that and connects, immediately trying for the pin afterwards.

Shafir kicks out before the three count and then starts to fight back and ultimately shift the offensive momentum back into her favor. Again we hear J.R. and Schiavone trying to cover up for some of the botched spots and clunky-looking offensive mixture of styles in the ring.

We see some pin attempts and reversals back-and-forth from the champion and the challenger, the last of which sees Rosa manage to keep Shafir's shoulders pinned to the mat for the three count. With the win, Rosa retains her AEW Women's Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: Thunder Rosa

Marina Shafir Attacks Thunder Rosa After The Match, Toni Storm Makes Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Rosa celebrating with her title to the fans in attendance when out of nowhere, Shafir attacks her from behind with a big kick. She locks her in her "Greedy" submission hold on the mat and cranks away at her until finally Toni Storm runs down to make the save.

Storm and Rosa work over Shafir a bit and then Storm picks up the AEW Women's Championship to hand to Rosa. She stops, pausing and staring at the title, clearly alluding to her own interest in it before ultimately handing it to the champion, who yanks it out of her hands.

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet Announced For AEW Rampage

We shoot backstage to Stokely Hathaway, Jade Cargill and The Baddies standing by with Tony Schiavone. They boast a bit and then close with a Keith Sweat "Nobody" rendition while claiming no one can mess with Jade Cargill or The Baddies.

Interim AEW Title Eliminator Series

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

From there, we head back to the commentary section where Excalibur and Jim Ross run down some new matches scheduled for this Friday's AEW Rampage before taking us into another commercial break, with our main event waiting on the other side.

We return from the break to the theme music of Kyle O'Reilly playing. The reDRagon member makes his way to the ring as highlights are shown of some of his key victories in recent weeks is shown. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

From there, the "Wild Thing" music plays as "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces his opponent, Jon Moxley. Mox emerges from a custom section of the arena as always.

He walks to the ring through the crowd as William Regal settles in on special guest commentary for our main event of the evening, which takes place as part of the Interim AEW Title Eliminator Series.

As J.R. puts over Kyle O'Reilly as one of the best in the business, Regal agrees. J.R. then mistakenly mentions the WWE ring name of "Daniel Bryan" when saying O'Reilly reminds him of the Blackpool Combat Club member. Regal tells J.R. that he invented that name when he was on the executive side working in WWE, which is true, and says he can say it as much as he wants.

The bell sounds soon after this and we see Moxley and O'Reilly getting this main event contest underway. The two trade take downs and reversals, with both ultimately resulting in the two working their way back to their feet. The fans break out in loud dueling chants, with half of the crowd chanting "Let's go Moxley" and the other half cheering in favor of the reDRagon member.

The two slowly continue to go after it on their feet, which is coming off like an MMA exhibition, giving the match a different-than-usual feel. Mox takes O'Reilly back down and gets a wrist lock on O'Reilly, with his knee in the back of his head to maintain control.

Mox then yanks back the fingers of O'Reilly before releasing his grip. He slaps on an armbar on O'Reilly before he has a chance to get back to his feet. O'Reilly counters this submission attempt and tries to get up, only for Mox to take him back down.

O'Reilly finally escapes the grasp of Mox and exits the ring for a quick breather. He re-enters the ring and starts peppering Mox with leg kicks. The MMA exhibition feel has continued throughout the contest thus far.

We see the two trading strikes back-and-forth while standing up, like rock'm sock'm robots. O'Reilly starts to emerge in the offensive driver's seat. He gets Moxley, who has a busted mouth at this point in the match, tied up in the ropes.

From there, he climbs up in the corner and leaps off the top-rope, connecting with a big knee drop on the way down to bring Moxley back into the ring the hard way. On that note, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

We return from the break and see the match still in progress inside the ring. The commentators mention that this one will continue even if it dips into the 10 o'clock hour on TBS.

In the corner of the ring, we see Moxley and O'Reilly heading up to the top-rope. We see a big superplex spot from there as Excalibur points out that there was a ton of action at ringside on the floor between these two during the break.

We see Moxley, with a bloody nose, slap a rear naked choke on O'Reilly just as O'Reilly was looking to isolate his arm for a submission of sorts Moxley ends up kicking the middle rope just as O'Reilly was biting on it, which means he technically "got to the ropes" and forced the referee to break the hold he was locked in by Mox. The kick momentum blasted the reDRagon member's mouth big time, which we see via slow-motion replay.

The intensity and pace picks up a bit as the two both look to finish this one off. We see the action hit the mat, where both guys trade submission attempts and escapes. Moxley was stuck in a good leg lock by O'Reilly, and uses the last resort punch-to-the-mouth good old-fashioned offense to escape. The two get back up to their feet, where Mox hooks O'Reilly and connects with a devastating pile driver.

The two are slow to get back to their feet from there. They do and the fans erupt with applause. They start trading shots toe-to-toe, with the crowd cheering "boo" anytime O'Reilly would land a shot and "Yay" everytime Moxley connected. Mox ends up firing up more on offense, dumping O'Reilly on his noggin with a stiff suplex. They both get up and exchange strikes back-and-forth some more.

They both end up fading at the same time and going down to one knee, slumping over into each other. The fans give that an applause break and then they start firing up for another exchange. This time, Moxley slaps a choke on O'Reilly, who begins fading.

As he does, Mox starts mixing in some knees to the dome. This ultimately leads to Mox finishing off O'Reilly for the win. Mox now advances to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door PPV where he meets the man who emerges from NJPW Dominion for a match that will determine the Interim AEW champion in the absence of Undisputed AEW Champion CM Punk due to injury.

The commentators plug some action scheduled for Friday's AEW Rampage and then take us off the air. That will do it for this week's show, thanks for joining us.

Winner and ADVANCING to Interim AEW Title Match: Jon Moxley