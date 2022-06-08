WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Qualifies For AEW Interim Championship Match At Forbidden Door PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Jon Moxley will compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with a Casino Battle Royal, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly, earning him a match against Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley picked up the win over O’Reilly, earning him the chance to go up against the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Hiroki Goto at the NJPW Dominion show on June 12.


Tags: #aew #jon moxley #forbidden door #njpw

