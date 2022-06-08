Roman Reigns Now Not Scheduled For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will is no longer scheduled for next month's Money in the Bank premium live event.
SI's Justin Barrasso reported the news, noting that "plans changed once Money in the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the indoor MGM Grand Garden Arena." Reigns is working a reduced TV schedule going forward as per his new deal he recently signed with the company that will also see him work fewer shows in smaller markets.
We'll keep you updated.
⚡ WWE Could Be About To Release More Talent Soon
