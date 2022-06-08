WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Now Not Scheduled For WWE Money In The Bank

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

WWE undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will is no longer scheduled for next month's Money in the Bank premium live event.

SI's Justin Barrasso reported the news, noting that "plans changed once Money in the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the indoor MGM Grand Garden Arena." Reigns is working a reduced TV schedule going forward as per his new deal he recently signed with the company that will also see him work fewer shows in smaller markets.

We'll keep you updated.

