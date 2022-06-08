Will Ospreay Appears On AEW Dynamite With United Empire

In a big surprise, top NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay debuted on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ospreay appeared during an in-ring segment featuring FTR and Trent Baretta. Ospreay came down to the ring and attacked them and he was joined by the United Empire. Ospreay and United Empire stood tall.

The Forbidden Door has been opened again!