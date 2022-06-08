WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

The Casino Battle Royale Results - Joker Revealed As...

The Casino Battle Royale on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite was won by Kyle O'Reilly who has earned the right to face Jon Moxley in the main event of tonight's episode and the winner of that match will go on to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to compete for the interim AEW World Championship.

Also during the match, Andrade El Idolo who has not been on live AEW television in over a month returned as the Joker in the match. His last appearance was when he went up against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match on April 20.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

