AEW Introduces The "All-Atlantic Championship" Title Belt

During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, the company ran a video package introducing a new title belt named the "All-Atlantic Championship" a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries.

The bracket for the 4-WAY match for the All-Atlantic Championship has also been released with the inaugural Champion to be crowned at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The tournament matches include Pac vs Buddy Matthews, Miro vs Ethan Page, Penta Oscura vs Malakai Black and two competitors from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Watch the video package below:

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022