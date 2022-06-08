WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For June 13, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

AEW taped the Monday, June 13 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Wednesday, June 8 from Independence, Missouri prior to the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite. Check out the full spoiler results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Nyla Rose def. Max the Impaler

- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson

- Ortiz def. Anaya

- Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb def. Miranda Gordy & Tootie Lynn

- 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) def. Danny Adams (Dan the Dad) & Warhorse

- Ruby Soho def. Heidi Howitzer

- Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo


