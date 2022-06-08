AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For June 13, 2022

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped the Monday, June 13 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Wednesday, June 8 from Independence, Missouri prior to the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite. Check out the full spoiler results below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Nyla Rose def. Max the Impaler
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson
- Ortiz def. Anaya
- Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb def. Miranda Gordy & Tootie Lynn
- 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) def. Danny Adams (Dan the Dad) & Warhorse
- Ruby Soho def. Heidi Howitzer
- Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
