WWE Hall of Famer Recently Underwent Heart Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer "Unpredictable" Johnny Rodz aged 81 recently underwent heart surgery at Northwell Health at the University of Staten Island Hospital. In posts on his Instagram Rodz presented doctors and nurses with the World of Unpredictable Wrestling title belt.

He captioned the post, "This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion"

He last wrestled for WWE in June 1985 against Gama Singh, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

WNS wishes Rodz all the best with his recovery.