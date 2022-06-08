Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Vince McMahon Sneezing Story Is An Exaggerated Myth That Vince Is In On

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked if he ever made the mistake of sneezing in front of Vince McMahon--- referencing a legend that Vince would get angry when other people would sneeze.
Prinze had this to say:
"I don't think so. If I did, I didn't care. I mean, it's a normal thing. I know. I've heard all like the 'ew, gross' stories and all that. But he just plays it up, you know? He doesn't like it, but who wants to get sneezed on, who wants to get sick? Nobody. But I think that's been blown up more than it actually is. Or when I worked there — at one point it had been a real thing, but even he kind of played it up a little bit, at this point. But I never got in trouble for sneezing."
