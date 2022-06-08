Mia Yim Reveals When WWE Stopped Being Fun To Work For

Mia Yim recently sat down with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling, where she touched on the end of her WWE run and how she wasn't really enjoying herself anymore.

“So the biggest issue I had with the relationship between having fun and wrestling, it’s a lot of the mental game. So it was starting to feel more like work, like what is it, 2022? So the end of 2020, early 2021, it felt more like a work and less like fun. The minute it started to become like that, I needed to take a couple of months off just to kind of reevaluate what I wanted to do in general, whether it be wrestling again or just real life stuff. Like we literally, Keith and I got married and two weeks later, we moved like halfway across the country.



So it was just a lot of real life stuff happening back to back to back anyway, then it was one of those things where it’s like Keith [Lee] had to go right to work right after the wedding. So I’m like, okay, you go work, do your thing. Then since I’m going to be taking some time off anyway, let me take care of everything at home, but also kind of reevaluate, like I’ve done everything I wanted to in my career at this point. So it’s like, do I still even want to wrestle? Like, it’s not fun for me anymore. I don’t want to be told what I can and can’t do and like having to change who I am. I just I just didn’t know if that was something I wanted to do again.”