Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On MJF’s Controversial Promo

During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF delivered his own version of the infamous CM Punk "pipe bomb" promo, eviscerating the company’s owner and founder, Tony Khan. During the conclusion of his damming promo, MJF ordered Khan to fire him. The company has yet to do so but they have pulled MJF from their website and advertising, including his merchandise.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Khan refused to comment on the situation, He said: "I can’t comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate."

