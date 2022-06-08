RUSH Comments On His All Elite Wrestling Status

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view event, Former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush debuted and was introduced in a pretaped backstage segment featuring Andrade El Idolo and Jose the Assitant. Claiming that he was fed up with his situation in AEW, Andrade stated he was bringing in a new business partner RUSH.
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rush provided an update on his status with All Elite Wrestling:
“I am grateful to Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity,” Rush said. “We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates (not a full-time contract). I already did the first jump (step), which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family.”
“For now, my objective is AEW,” Rush declared. “I am now in AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, (Jon) Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have (to offer).
“Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe. There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs Toro Blanco Rush, two ex ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican badass. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com