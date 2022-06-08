Tony Khan Announces A New Match And More For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today to preview tonight’s Dynamite. During his interview, he revealed a new match has been announced and some other news for the broadcast.

PAC will go up against Buddy Matthews in a singles match and additionally, Khan also confirmed that the battle royale will be a Casino Battle Royale. As previously reported the winner of the Royale will face Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite. The winner of that match faces the winner of the NJPW Dominion match this Sunday between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto.

Both when then go onto the finals at Forbidden Door to crown an interim AEW World Champion while CM Punk takes time out due to injury.