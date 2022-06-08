WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Announces A New Match And More For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Tony Khan Announces A New Match And More For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today to preview tonight’s Dynamite. During his interview, he revealed a new match has been announced and some other news for the broadcast.

PAC will go up against Buddy Matthews in a singles match and additionally, Khan also confirmed that the battle royale will be a Casino Battle Royale. As previously reported the winner of the Royale will face Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite. The winner of that match faces the winner of the NJPW Dominion match this Sunday between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto.

Both when then go onto the finals at Forbidden Door to crown an interim AEW World Champion while CM Punk takes time out due to injury.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76759/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π