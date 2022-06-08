📸 PHOTOS: Triple H Poses DX Style With Declan McMahon

Shane McMahon’s son, Declan McMahon recently graduated from Indiana University, and there to help him celebrate was Triple H who took a photo with Declan and his friend in a trademark DX pose. Declan is drawing a lot of attention on social media as many believe he is double of his grandfather Vince McMahon when he was younger.
Congratulations Declan!
Shane McMahon’s son, Declan (middle) recently graduated from Indiana University and Triple H was there to celebrate. He's a young Vince McMahon double...wouldn't you agree!? #WWE pic.twitter.com/naMvM1aoH8— ⚡️WNS Wrestling News (@WNSource) June 8, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com