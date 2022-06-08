WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: Triple H Poses DX Style With Declan McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Shane McMahon’s son, Declan McMahon recently graduated from Indiana University, and there to help him celebrate was Triple H who took a photo with Declan and his friend in a trademark DX pose. Declan is drawing a lot of attention on social media as many believe he is double of his grandfather Vince McMahon when he was younger.

Congratulations Declan!


Tags: #wwe #shane mcmahon #triple h #declan mcmahon

