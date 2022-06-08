WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Full Trailer For The Rock’s “Black Adam” Movie Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

The first full trailer for The Rock’s new superhero movie Black Adam has finally arrived. The trailer features Dwayne Johnson’s superhero in action, along with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The film is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra 

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

The film synopsis reads, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Watch the trailer below:


