📺 WATCH: Full Trailer For The Rock’s “Black Adam” Movie Released

The first full trailer for The Rock’s new superhero movie Black Adam has finally arrived. The trailer features Dwayne Johnson’s superhero in action, along with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The film is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

The film synopsis reads, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Watch the trailer below: