Battle Royale With Big Implications, Adam Page In-Action And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will broadcast live on TBS from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

As previously reported, Dynamite will open with a special Battle Royale and the winner of that match going on to face Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event. Whoever wins out of Moxley and TBD will advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 to compete for the Interim AEW World Title, against the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. vs. Hirooki Goto match at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

In addition, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay is also set for tonight's broadcast.

Read more AEW news: