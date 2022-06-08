WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Battle Royale With Big Implications, Adam Page In-Action And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Battle Royale With Big Implications, Adam Page In-Action And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will broadcast live on TBS from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

As previously reported, Dynamite will open with a special Battle Royale and the winner of that match going on to face Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event. Whoever wins out of Moxley and TBD will advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 to compete for the Interim AEW World Title, against the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. vs. Hirooki Goto match at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

In addition,  “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay is also set for tonight's broadcast.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 08:12AM


