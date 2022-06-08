John Cena Meets Superfan Who Fled Ukraine Crisis

WWE veteran John Cena recently traveled to meet a Ukrainian refugee with Down Syndrome. The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion met Misha Rohozhyn who fled from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol earlier this year due to the ongoing invasion from Russia.
Rohozhyn is a big fan of Cena and having seen his story Cena traveled to the Dutch town of Huizen where Rohozhyn and his mother are seeking refuge.
Cena had the following to say about his meet in the video below:
“When I read about Misha’s story, it reached out to me. Not just Misha’s story, but the story of Misha’s mom as well. Having three days off from work, right at the time that I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into ‘we’re goin.’ And that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That’s a special afternoon when it comes to new friends that I was able to make.
Misha’s ability to embrace persistence, that’s extraordinary. Those words ‘never give up.’ We’ve all thought about those in our lives, they’re very powerful. Misha and Misha’s mom are great examples of how persistence can lead to joy. Even through the toughest of times.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com