John Cena Meets Superfan Who Fled Ukraine Crisis

WWE veteran John Cena recently traveled to meet a Ukrainian refugee with Down Syndrome. The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion met Misha Rohozhyn who fled from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol earlier this year due to the ongoing invasion from Russia.

Rohozhyn is a big fan of Cena and having seen his story Cena traveled to the Dutch town of Huizen where Rohozhyn and his mother are seeking refuge.

Cena had the following to say about his meet in the video below: