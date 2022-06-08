News On Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Episode

Following Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the brand announced two matches and a debut for next week’s broadcast. Check out the lineup for the show so far below:
- NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Indi Hartwell
- Giovanni Vinci debuts
⚡ SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped the latest NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT LVL Up airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 08:04AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com