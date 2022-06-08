WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

News On Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Episode

Following Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the brand announced two matches and a debut for next week’s broadcast. Check out the lineup for the show so far below:

- NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

- Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Indi Hartwell

- Giovanni Vinci debuts

Read more NXT news:

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped the latest NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT LVL Up airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 08:04AM

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76754/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π