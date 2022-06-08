Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch In AEW Was Turned Down

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed on the Talk is Jericho podcast, during which he talked about the creative process in AEW since joining the company. Check out extracts from the interview below:

“I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”

On his Willow persona possibly appearing in AEW: