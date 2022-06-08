WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch In AEW Was Turned Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch In AEW Was Turned Down

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed on the Talk is Jericho podcast, during which he talked about the creative process in AEW since joining the company. Check out extracts from the interview below:

“I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”

On his Willow persona possibly appearing in AEW:

“He’s the first character I pretty much ever kind of came up with, outside of myself. But yeah, I think it could be done really well, I just think it’s going to be a lot more the image of it and the apparel is going to be much better than last time. I even had the idea of me and Darby last week. I said, ‘What if Willow popped up towards the end after I take a bump on the stairs? And he’s like, ‘He’s a shell of a man he used to be.’ He puts me down. He’s the demon inside me that’s like, ‘You’re pathetic.’ But I didn’t pitch that naturally because my ideas are flowing like crazy about what Willow could be in AEW. A little different than The Fiend and Bray Wyatt, but I’m super excited for the possibilities.” 

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #willow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76753/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π