SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE taped the latest NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT LVL Up airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE SmackDown.
Below are the spoiler results from the taping:
- Thea Hail def. Arianna Grace.
- Guru Raaj def. Myles Borne.
- Ivy Nile def. Elektra Lopez.
