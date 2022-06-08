WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

WWE taped the latest NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT LVL Up airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE SmackDown.

Below are the spoiler results from the taping:

- Thea Hail def. Arianna Grace.

- Guru Raaj def. Myles Borne.

- Ivy Nile def. Elektra Lopez.

