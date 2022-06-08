WWE RAW Viewership Jumps To Highest Since WrestleMania For June 6 Episode

Showbuzz Daily is reporting the June 6 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.872 million viewers, with a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 25.05% from the previous week’s total viewership of 1.497 million viewers.
The demo rating of 0.52 is up 23.80% from last week’s 0.42 rating. This is the highest audience since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4 and the highest key demo rating since April 11.
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place
In a shocking moment tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has been betrayed by his own faction Judgement Day. As Finn Balor was teased to [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 06, 2022 10:10PM
