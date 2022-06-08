WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE RAW Viewership Jumps To Highest Since WrestleMania For June 6 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

WWE RAW Viewership Jumps To Highest Since WrestleMania For June 6 Episode

Showbuzz Daily is reporting the June 6 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.872 million viewers, with a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 25.05% from the previous week’s total viewership of 1.497 million viewers.

The demo rating of 0.52 is up 23.80% from last week’s 0.42 rating. This is the highest audience since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4 and the highest key demo rating since April 11.

Read more WWE news:

WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place

In a shocking moment tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has been betrayed by his own faction Judgement Day. As Finn Balor was teased to [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 06, 2022 10:10PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76751/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π