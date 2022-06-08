Paul London On Brian Cage: "He Doesn't Do Himself Any Favors"

Paul London was recently a guest on Cafe De Rene with Renee Dupree, where he gave his opinion of AEW star Brian Cage.

“I like Brian [Cage] … but like, he doesn’t do himself any favors because, you know, you’re telling me that a guy who looks like a truck can literally do 10-20 things to somebody half his size and still lose? Then what are you hitting them with, like, marshmallows? … I hope Brian can somehow figure it out to where it’s like, you’re not going to bump the same for everybody.”