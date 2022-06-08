Raquel Rodriguez Praises Scotty 2 Hotty's Teachings

Raquel Rodriguez was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked what the biggest struggle for her was when coming to the WWE's main roster.

“Right now, there’s a really good amount of my real true self [in my on-screen character]. I know a lot of people have said that they like the Raquel from NXT that was always serious and didn’t smile and I think I’ve only told this story once but when I first started at the Performance Center, they could not get me to stop smiling and I’m supposed to be this big and tall and intimidating character and that was my biggest struggle really was trying to stay serious when you’re just having fun and that’s what it was and it always has been to me is I’m out there, I’m doing something I love, I’m having fun doing it, I’m doing it with my friends, why wouldn’t you wanna smile? Right? [Rodriguez laughed]”

Rodriguez also credited Scotty 2 Hotty as being a help to her.