Jake "The Snake" Roberts Critcizes MJF For No-Showing AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 07, 2022

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts had something to say about the storyline currently going on with MJF.

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I couldn’t believe he no-showed this signing man, it’s a big thing with Tony [Khan]. He loves these signings and he wants those guys there. For me, you don’t miss something like that. This is your fans, your fanbase, these people paid to get in there and you no-show them? Then you go dark, nobody can get ahold of you?”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #mjf

