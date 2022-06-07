WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Congratulates Athena On Her AEW Debut

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 07, 2022

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had positive things to say to Athena following her AEW debut.

"I want to congratulate her for hitting the spot man on the AEW roster and hopefully big things will happen moving forward in the future."

On how she can affect the women's division in AEW:

“Well, definitely to be able to have them in some form just working towards getting to that place we’re trying to get [to]. Because like I say, Jade Cargill, she’s still a work in progress. And I don’t think we want to rush anything too soon. But just having someone like Athena around there for her to actually bounce off of and perhaps learn from, she definitely would be beneficial.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #athena #booker t

