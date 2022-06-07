Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How The Bella Twins Aided The Women's Revolution Behind The Scenes

Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time on the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the upcoming Bella Twins A&E documentary.

“I just did this documentary for A&E about the Bellas and their debut and their contribution to the business and I don’t know who all they had on there but hopefully they got Finlay because he was sort of the champion for all of the women’s wrestlers back then when they were called up. I mean, this was the guy who was trying to let them do the same techniques and moves the men do, every single production meeting. Hopefully they get Freebird [Michael Hayes] on there because he was the one that ran into the room when we were about to lose them because Brie Bella called John Laurinaitis and was like, ‘Look, our contracts are up, either put us on TV or we’re gone’ and Laurinaitis called Freebird and was like ‘You gotta find a way to get the twins on TV, right now!’ And Freebird runs in the writers’ room and is like, ‘The twins, we gotta get them on TV!’ And all the writers were like ‘What? Are we even allowed to watch the FCW tapes because you said I wasn’t.’” [laughs].

On the Bella Twins' Hall of Fame career.