Dory Funk Jr. Named Guest Of Honor For 2022 International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has put out the following announcement:

LEGENDARY WRESTLER DORY FUNK JR. NAMED “GUEST OF HONOR” FOR 2022 INDUCTION

6/7/2022 – Albany, New York – It is our honor to announce that professional wrestling royalty and a true legend of the wrestling industry will be in attendance for this year’s Induction Ceremony to accept his rightful place in the IPWHF.

Dory Funk Jr. is this year’s Guest of Honor for the IPWHF Class of 2022! The name Funk ranks among the most revered families in the history of professional wrestling and is synonymous with some of the toughest men in the business.

Alongside 2021 IPWHF Inductee and brother Terry Funk, Dory Jr. wreaked havoc against opponents in and out of the ring. Dory is also one of the most widely respected trainers in professional wrestling mentoring the likes of Kurt Angle, Edge and Matt and Jeff Hardy.

We’re extremely proud to welcome Dory to the IPWHF as he takes his rightful place among the greats.

Tickets and partnerships are still available for induction weekend, for more information log onto: https://www.prowrestlinghall.org for more information.

The IPWHF will be located on the second floor of the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany, directly across from the main offices of the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League, with the grand opening scheduled for Induction Weekend 2022.

Induction weekend 2022 is scheduled for August 26-28 2022, based out of the Crowne Plaza Albany – Desmond Hotel located at 660 Albany-Shaker Rd. Albany, NY. For more information on Induction Weekend, please log onto: https://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling.

For more information on the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, please visit:

https://www.prowrestlinghall.org or on social media: @prowrestlinghall