Eric Bischoff Praises MJF As Being "In A Universe All His Own"

During the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff gave his opinion on All Elite Wrestling star MJF.

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer. He is so good. There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.”

On the current MJF storyline:

“Where is this one going to go? I have no idea if it’s real, if it’s not, if it’s scripted. I have an opinion and it was probably something that started out as very, very real and then they woke up one day and then both of them were painted into a corner and it was like, how the hell do we get out of this? That’s just an opinion. I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, don’t care actually because the journey and potential for this journey is off the frickin’ charts. In my opinion, it would be the first time that situation has existed in AEW.”