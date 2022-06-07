WWE 2K22's 3rd DLC Pack "Stand Back" Now Available

2K Games has put out the following announcement regarding the Stand Back DLC pack for WWE 2K22:

Have no fear, citizen. The Stand Back Pack is set to land in WWE 2K22 today. The third DLC pack* is headlined by masked hero The Hurricane, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, European Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW Hardcore Champion, and WCW Cruiserweight Champion. The Hurricane arrives alongside three Superstars making their WWE 2K franchise debuts: Fan-favorite Stacy Keibler, Spanish phenom A-Kid, and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee. All four Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.



In addition to the aforementioned Superstars, the Stand Back Pack also includes a Booker T EVO card, Sapphire Seth Rollins card - featuring an alternate attire - and four gold Contracts, all for use in MyFACTION.

Also available now as part of the latest patch update, is a collection of FaZe Clan apparel for use in Community Creations. FaZe Clan is a lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and 14 apparel items in total are available, including men’s and women’s shirts, jackets and hats adorned with the FaZe Clan logo.

Two more DLC packs will be available in the months ahead. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.

*The Stand Back Pack is included with the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22 and is included as part of the WWE 2K22 Season Pass. Also available for individual purchase. Base game required.