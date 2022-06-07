Jeff Jarrett Reveals AJ Styles Almost Went Back To TNA Before Getting Signed With WWE

During the latest edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett spoke about AJ Styles departing from TNA in 2013.

“I resigned December 21, 2013. In early December is when the Carter’s put the nail in the coffin for me and Toby (Keith) to acquire majority interest. We knew it was game, set, match. It was not happening. I knew I had to go. I knew Dixie’s position on all of it because of the, for lack of a better word, the financial de-spiral the company was in.”

“AJ’s money was getting cut. They wanted to cut AJ’s money but not dates. He said, ‘If you cut my money, I’m cutting my dates.’ It was not just AJ’s contract. It was everybody’s. He was a complete, utter mess.”

“AJ was so willing to commit to the product that he was willing to re-sign.”

“I found this out later. They said some awful things and had devalued AJ. They basically forced AJ against his will to leave. That’s how committed AJ Styles was to the brand. He was TNA through and through. He had to be essentially forced out.”