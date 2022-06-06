WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (June 6, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Last Night on Hell in a Cell

We open with a video highlighting Cody's injury and the fact that he fought Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match with his right chest and arm mostly covered in bruising from the pectoral muscle that completely tore off his bone. We get clips of Seth's psychological warfare, including wearing a Dusty Rhodes-stylized polka dot ring gear, as well as his wearing Cody's jacket and using a Dusty-themed, polka-dotted belt to beat Rhodes with. We get more clips of the action, including the use of weapons, multiple finishers--and Rhodes picking up his third consecutive win over Seth "Failin'" Rollins.

Cody Rhodes Addresses His Injury

Rhodes makes his way out to a decent pop as commentary repeatedly go over his injury and show social media praise for Rhodes' performance despite the serious injury. Rhodes is shown lots of love by the crowd and he lightly panders to them, yelling back "I love you too, buddy." Rhodes states he's done with Rollins; he briefly touches on his injury but immediately segways to the Money in the Bank premium live event coming up! Enter Seth Rollins, who limps down to the ring in a pretty black and white floral suit. Rollins...actually compliments Rhodes, praising his performance and tells Rhodes he has respect for him. He adds that Dusty would be "proud of his (son)" right now. He then hugs Rhodes and says something off-mic to Rhodes before leaving. Rhodes will have surgery on Wednesday but aims to return by Money in the Bank. Damn! Rhodes takes his time leaving up the ramp, waves to the crowd--and is immediately attacked by Rollins with a sledgehammer! Rollins clocks Rhodes on the neck then rips his shirt open, exposing Rhodes' injured pec. Six officials attempt to break it up but Rollins threatens them with the sledgehammer. Rollins positions Rhodes' injured arm and hits the Stomp on it! Rollins uses the sledge to choke Rhodes and pauses as officials yell for him to go. The crowd loudly chants "you suck" to the "Freakin'" one and we go to break! After the break, we spend a few moments as officials get Rhodes to a stretcher and stretcher him out.

Singles Match: Becky Lynch vs Dana Brooke

We get a recap video of last night's triple-threat that saw Belair pin Asuka after throwing Lynch out of the right right after she used a Manhandle Slam on Asuka. We finally get our bell and Lynch starts off aggressive, grabbing Dana by the throat and pounding her. Ah shit...of course, out comes the 24/7 Crew/Catering. Tozawa, the current champ followed by the usual 24/7 fair. Brooke uses the confusion to roll up Tozawa and win the title back. Lynch then challenges Brooke for the 24/7 title and tells all the catering crew at ringside that she'll beat the holy hell out of any of them who try to interfere! We go to break!

No Contest; Also, welcome your NEW 24/7 Champion, Dana Brooke!

24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke(c) vs Becky Lynch

We're back from break and hell has surely frozen over, as Lynch is challenging for the 24/7 Title. Well, no one saw that coming! Lynch uses a lock to send Dana flying, then starts to kick her on teh mat and yell at her. Becs with a Bexploder Suplex, followed by a second. Asuka's theme plays and out comes the Empress of Tomorrow--sadly, not sporting her Jason Voorhees mask from last night. Becs hits another Bexploder on Brooke, then a third. Lynch charges the corner but Brooke dodges and fires off a trio of kicks that send the challenger into the corner. The Champ unloads on Big Time Becs in the corner, then sends her across the ring with an Irish Whip. Brooke drops Lynch and ascends the top ropes. Brooke looks for a Senton but Lynch moves! Lynch with a kick to the face, followed by an attempted suplex. Brooke rolls through to pin Lynch--and Asuka holds Lynch's foot down, helping Brooke steal the win!

Your Winner and STILL 24/7 Champion, Dana Brooke!

The Miz TV "Premiere Edition," feat. Maryse, Riddle, and Ciampa

They came to play, and out they come--the Miz and Mrs. themselves! We head to break but not before getting a teaser for the new season. We go to break. When we return, they hype their show. The crowd heckles Maryse a bit as she speaks so the Miz does his "when my hand goes up, your mouth goes shut" bit--and the crowd absolutely hates it! Eventually Riddle comes out to a big pop. He starts talking in some mixture of Spanish and not-French. Maryse replies to him in French and it didn't sound pleasant; Riddle replies with "gesundheit" and immediately gives shout-outs to Orton, who's at home recovering, and states that "I hope you come back soon, unlike my stepfather." Hahaha! The Miz cuts Riddle off and Riddle angrily yells "shut the hell up!" He then ticks up the aggression, stating he's going to beat the tar out of the Usos then he's going after Roman Reigns! Big pop! Riddle then takes a jab at Miz, stating "there's a reason John Cena's playing Peacemaker and you're playing homemaker!" He then states Maryse drags the Miz around by tiny balls, and the crowd begins to chant it! The Maryse interjects, stating "my husband as average balls!" The Miz then nudges her and she upgrades his "average sized balls" to above average, then large, then huge. Riddle demands he prove it--Maryse challenges Riddle to a match on behalf of her husband! Riddle grins, adding "that's fine bro. Riddle 4:20 means I just smoked your ass(es)!" The Miz then states he won't fight tonight. Riddle yells off-mic when Ciampa attacks! Ciampa drops Riddle and then heads off up the ramp as the Miz watches on...and states "on second thought, let's have that match right now." That's coming up after this break!

Singles Match: Riddle vs the Miz w/ Maryse

Extremely short match that saw the Miz fail to take advantage of Riddle's weakened state and fall victim to his own wife's purse used as a foreign object, unbeknownst to the ref. Riddle quickly fires off an RKO and picks up the hella-fast win!

Your Winner, Riddle!

Championship Contender's Match: the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos vs the Street Profits

After a short video hyping NXT In Your House--which was filled with great matches unless you're Helen Keller--we get the Profits' entrance to a great pop. Out next are the Undisputed champs, who hoists their titles as they make their way down the ramp to a great mix of boos andcheers. The match starts slow, with both teams taking a few moments on offense. Future two-time WWE Hall of Famer Angelo "Big D" Dawkins is the only bright spot before the first commercial break, as he puts on practically a clinic in the ring to the point even CM Punk would have to acknowledge him. No team establishes any form of dominance for the first four minutes, until Ford finally dump Jey Uso over the top and take him down with a leaping strike from the steel steps. We head to a break and return to find the champs in control. Jimmy especially takes his time with His Honorable Dawkins. Jimmy finally wakes up the beast, however, when he yells one too many insults. Dawkins fires off blows to Jimmy in the ring and Jey on the apron near him! Finally, he's knocked down.

The Usos waste a lot of time during this portion, and whip Dawkins into the steel steps as we go to yet another break. We return to find Jey battering Montez ford around the ring until Dawkins makes a blind tag! Jey drops Dawkins to the ringside; Ford takes out Jey with a suicide attack; Jimmy then takes out Ford with one of his own; and, finally, Dawkins wipes out Jimmy with his own diving attack. The action goes back into the ring and the Profits use tandem offense to lay out the Uce; Montez then does his sky-scraper Frog Splash and commentary accurately states he almost gets as high as the hanging Money in the Bank briefcases! A cover is broken up, though, and Ford begins brawling with Jey Uso. The action spills outside and both men crash through the barricade. Ford slips in just as the ref is about to hit ten, and Jey fails to make it in--giving the Profits the W! Riddle congratulates them afterwards and yells smack at the Usos, setting up a future six-man match, probably.

Your Winners and Number One Contenders, the Street Profits!

The "All Mighty" Bobby Lashley Addresses the WWE Universe

After defeating Omos and MVP in a two-on-one handicapped match last night the All Mighty one was full of smiles as he made his way out prior to a break.