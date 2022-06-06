WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Executed Stephanie McMahon's Leave Of Absence, WWE Source Says Her Leadership "Wasn't Working"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Claire Atkinson has put up an article on Business Insider on the recent changes in WWE.

The article notes that Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence was executed by her father Vince McMahon. Publicly, the leave of absence was described as Stephanie taking a break to spend more time with her family, which made it's way into reports on the matter.

The article stated that WWE's goal is to replicate the success UFC has had with brand and sponsorship revenue. Stephanie’s responsibilities included marketing and brand business. WWE announced a new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing today, which you can read more about here.

The article quoted a source, who stated:

“We weren’t seeing that growth. When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago.”

Source: businessinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon

