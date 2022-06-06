JBL Recalls Finlay's Childlike Joy At Learning He Had Knocked Bradshaw's Tooth Out

During a recent episode of GAW TV, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about Finlay's runs in both WCW and WWE.

“By the time he came to the States, he was older and he got hurt a little bit, and he wasn’t like he was back in the early ’90s. I wish America could have seen him back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, he was the best I’ve ever seen.”

On Finlay's work with WWE's Women's Division:

“Then he got handed the women and … he helped turn, many of the women did it as well, helped turn that into the incredible [division] that we have today, this incredible movement.”

On Finlay knocking his tooth out: