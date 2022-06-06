WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Recalls Finlay's Childlike Joy At Learning He Had Knocked Bradshaw's Tooth Out

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

During a recent episode of GAW TV, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about Finlay's runs in both WCW and WWE.

“By the time he came to the States, he was older and he got hurt a little bit, and he wasn’t like he was back in the early ’90s. I wish America could have seen him back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, he was the best I’ve ever seen.”

On Finlay's work with WWE's Women's Division:

“Then he got handed the women and … he helped turn, many of the women did it as well, helped turn that into the incredible [division] that we have today, this incredible movement.”

On Finlay knocking his tooth out:

“He came back into the dressing room and he said, ‘Everything okay?’ I knew my tooth had been knocked out, and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s fine’ … I took a bite out of the sandwich and my tooth fell out. I go, ‘That bastard knocked my tooth out,’ and he was right around the corner and he came to me and goes, ‘Yes!’ and left. He was so happy.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
