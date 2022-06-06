Alex Gracia Opens Up About Leaving WOW: Women of Wrestling

Alex Gracia recently sat down with Koffin Radio, where she spoke about her decision to leave WOW: Women of Wrestling.

“Nothing was wrong, everything was going to be great. But with the contract and all that, it just wasn’t working. I was going to have to give up a lot of what I do already. My main thing is, I don’t care where I am or how much money is involved, what makes me happy is wrestling. I want to wrestle as much as I can, all year long, every week if I can, multiple matches. With the amount of tapings and restrictions, it didn’t seem like a fit for what I want in my life right now. I want to keep wrestling in different places and wrestling different girls and continuing to grow.”

“You have to figure out what works for you. Ultimately, you have to look out for yourself. Again, I’m in a place where I want to wrestle, not just the amount of times I can count on my hand. I love traveling and meeting people, that’s what I love about the Indies, I get to experience new cities, states, and countries, and get to meet all these people. That’s what I’m enjoying about my journey.”