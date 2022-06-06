ICW Fight Club #222 Coming To WWE Network Next Saturday, Entire Week's Schedule Posted

WWE has released the upcoming WWE Network on Peacock schedule, featuring ICW and a new episode of The Bump!
Monday, June 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, June 8
Monday Night Raw (5/9/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/7/22)
Thursday, June 9
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 10
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, June 11
WWE Main Event (5/23/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #222
Sunday, June 12
Friday Night SmackDown (5/13/22) (also available on free tier)
