ICW Fight Club #222 Coming To WWE Network Next Saturday, Entire Week's Schedule Posted

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

WWE has released the upcoming WWE Network on Peacock schedule, featuring ICW and a new episode of The Bump!

Monday, June 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 8
Monday Night Raw (5/9/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/7/22)

Thursday, June 9
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 10
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, June 11
WWE Main Event (5/23/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #222

Sunday, June 12
Friday Night SmackDown (5/13/22) (also available on free tier)


