ICW Fight Club #222 Coming To WWE Network Next Saturday, Entire Week's Schedule Posted

WWE has released the upcoming WWE Network on Peacock schedule, featuring ICW and a new episode of The Bump!

Monday, June 6

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 8

Monday Night Raw (5/9/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (6/7/22)

Thursday, June 9

NXT UK – 3 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, June 10

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, June 11

WWE Main Event (5/23/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club #222

Sunday, June 12

Friday Night SmackDown (5/13/22) (also available on free tier)