Bianca Belair Reflects On Match At WWE Hell In A Cell

Following last night's WWE Hell in a Cell event, Bianca Belair sat down with Sports Illustrated to talk about how she felt after the match, which saw her defeat Becky Lynch and Asuka to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

“I’ve had a lot of matches I’ve been so proud of in my short career, and this one is right up there as one of the top. Asuka is amazing and Becky Lynch is one of the greatest, so I’m the happiest to be leaving Hell in a Cell as champion.”

On feeling like she needed to prove herself:

“Stepping into the ring with Asuka and Becky, I knew I’d have to match their greatness. I don’t have the same wrestling background that they do. I didn’t come from the indies. Asuka trained in Japan her whole life, Becky Lynch has had an extensive career, even before WWE. I always feel like I have to prove myself, and I’m always giving 110 percent, whether that’s with my wrestling gear, my hair, or my wrestling. I want people to feel something when I’m in the ring. I went in there to prove myself and tear down the house in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago.”

She ended on: