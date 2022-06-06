WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
RevPro Live in London 62 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Revolution Pro Wrestling held their Live in London 62 event on June 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England.

The results are as follows:

- Great British Tag League 2022 Block A Match: Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) def. Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus)

- JJ Gale def. Jude London

- RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship: Alex Windsor (c) def. Rhia O'Reilly

- Robbie X def. Paris De Silva

- Gabriel Kidd def. Mark Davis

- Great British Tag League 2022 Block B Match: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. The Legion (Shota Umino & Yota Tsuji)

- Ricky Knight Jr. def. Kyle Fletcher

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #revpro

