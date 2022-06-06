RevPro Live in London 62 Results

Revolution Pro Wrestling held their Live in London 62 event on June 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England.
The results are as follows:
- Great British Tag League 2022 Block A Match: Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) def. Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus)
- JJ Gale def. Jude London
- RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship: Alex Windsor (c) def. Rhia O'Reilly
- Robbie X def. Paris De Silva
- Gabriel Kidd def. Mark Davis
- Great British Tag League 2022 Block B Match: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. The Legion (Shota Umino & Yota Tsuji)
- Ricky Knight Jr. def. Kyle Fletcher
始まっている！凄い衣装だ！#revpro #london pic.twitter.com/MmYtdDwpFX— rarityxxx (@vivconduit441) June 5, 2022
