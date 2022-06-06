AEW Issues Edict To Warner Bros. Discovery To Remove MJF From Commercials/Promo Packages

Following our report that MJF had been removed from AEW's roster page and Rampage intro following his worked shoot on Dynamite this past Wednesday. This came after a controversial moment in which MJF no-showed the Double or Nothing fanfest.

In addition to this, MJF unfollowed Tony Khan on social media.

Following that, PWInsider is reporting that AEW has issued an edict to Warner Bros. Discovery to remove MJF from all promotional packages and commercials for AEW programming. He is now being edited out of any TBS and TNT spots he appears in, with different AEW footage being added instead. It’s possible the older spots may still air as they transition into using the newer ones.