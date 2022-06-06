WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Cardona Reflects On Success Of Z! True Long Island Story

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Matt Cardona Reflects On Success Of Z! True Long Island Story

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on The Ring with Phil Strum, where he spoke about being unsatisfied with his position in WWE back when he was Zack Ryder.

"The Z! True Long Island Story, 2011, I wasn't happy with my position in WWE. I didn't walk out, mid-Raw, I did something about it. I changed my future, I worked my ass off, I took a chance, and I started that show. That YouTube show was all me. Editing it, writing it, filming it, putting it out. The fans took to it because this is organic. The fans saw what I was doing. They saw the quality, and by quality...the production quality was not good. They could tell it wasn't just me going to Raw, going to the pre-tape room, and someone in Stamford would edit it. This was me. They appreciated that. I formed this bond with a lot of fans that I still have to this day. You have to be ahead of the curve. Now, everyone is on the internet. Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, it's free. It's a free tool for promotion, for advertising, which is great. Flipside, it's free for everybody. You have to stand out. You have to figure out a way to stand out and make people recognize you. That's tough. I'm up to the challenge."

 


Tags: #wwe #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76715/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π