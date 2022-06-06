WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maryse Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Maryse, who is also the real-life wife of The Miz and the star of Miz and Mrs. on USA Network, sat down with Scott Fisherman of TVInsider, where she spoke about the plans to have her on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW and whether or not this will just be a one-off appearance.

"That is really fun that you asked that. I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning."

The Miz followed up:

"She’ll tell you an answer, and the Monday she’ll get there, and it might be a completely different answer."

Maryse went on to explain:

"I like to do stories that are meaningful and that I can get excited about. You always do better, and it’s always more fun. And when I get to work with him [Miz], I can’t say no. I wasn’t supposed to do a story with Beth [Phoenix] and Edge. I was supposed to come back as a character on the show. Then the first day back I get asked about us versus them in a tag match at Royal Rumble. It got me excited. I love Edge. I love Beth. I could not say no. That’s what happened."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #maryse #the miz

