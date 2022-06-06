Maryse Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW

Maryse, who is also the real-life wife of The Miz and the star of Miz and Mrs. on USA Network, sat down with Scott Fisherman of TVInsider, where she spoke about the plans to have her on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW and whether or not this will just be a one-off appearance.

"That is really fun that you asked that. I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning."

The Miz followed up:

"She’ll tell you an answer, and the Monday she’ll get there, and it might be a completely different answer."

Maryse went on to explain: