WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming A&E Show

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

As of June 1st, WWE has filed to trademark the name for their upcoming A&E show with the USPTO.

The filing reads:

“Mark For: WWE RIVALS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of a documentary series; entertainment services, namely, a talk show; entertainment services, namely, a show about sports and entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; entertainment services, namely wrestling-related on-going reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, a television show about entertainment; entertainment services, namely, an on-going reality television show; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs.”

The show is currently planned to have it's first episode on Sunday, July 10th, with the episode being about The Undertaker's legendary career.

Source: rajah.com
