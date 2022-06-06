Who Produced Which Matches For WWE Hell In A Cell 2022?

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which you can read below:

- Tyson Kidd produced the WWE RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Becky Lynch.

- Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel Match.

- WWE official Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP 2-On-1 Handicap Match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Petey Williams produced the 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match between The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

- Shane Helms produced the Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin No Holds Barred Match.

- Chris Park produced the WWE United States Championship Match between WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali.

- WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Hell In A Cell Match.