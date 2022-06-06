WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Who Produced Which Matches For WWE Hell In A Cell 2022?

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Who Produced Which Matches For WWE Hell In A Cell 2022?

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which you can read below:

- Tyson Kidd produced the WWE RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Becky Lynch.

- Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel Match.

- WWE official Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP 2-On-1 Handicap Match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Petey Williams produced the 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match between The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

- Shane Helms produced the Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin No Holds Barred Match.

- Chris Park produced the WWE United States Championship Match between WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali.

- WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Hell In A Cell Match.

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76709/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π