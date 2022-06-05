WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Posts Update On Happy Corbin's Medical Condition Following WWE Hell In A Cell

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

WWE Posts Update On Happy Corbin's Medical Condition Following WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE posted the following health update for Happy Corbin, following his loss to Madcap Moss at Hell in a Cell:

"Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion."

This is likely just for storyline purposes, but if there's something more to it, we'll provide an update.

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #happy corbin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76707/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π