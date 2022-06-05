WWE Posts Update On Happy Corbin's Medical Condition Following WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE posted the following health update for Happy Corbin, following his loss to Madcap Moss at Hell in a Cell:

"Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion."

This is likely just for storyline purposes, but if there's something more to it, we'll provide an update.