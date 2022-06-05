WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Theory Post-Hell In A Cell United States Championship Match Interview

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

📺 WATCH: Theory Post-Hell In A Cell United States Championship Match Interview

Following his victory against Mustafa Ali where he retained the WWE United States Championship, WWE cameras caught up with Theory for a WWE digital media exclusive.

Check it out below.


