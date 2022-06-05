WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Quick Results

Despite the oddity of not having a world championship match main eventing, Hell in a Cell entertained a lot of fans and was a pretty well received show judging by your live commentary in the official WNS Discord server.

Your quick results for tonight's event are as follows:

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka (x)

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel (x)

Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan (x)

No Disqualification: Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin (x)

Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali (x) Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins (x)

