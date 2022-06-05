WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Quick Results

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Despite the oddity of not having a world championship match main eventing, Hell in a Cell entertained a lot of fans and was a pretty well received show judging by your live commentary in the official WNS Discord server.
Your quick results for tonight's event are as follows:
WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka (x)