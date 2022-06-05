WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Quick Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Despite the oddity of not having a world championship match main eventing, Hell in a Cell entertained a lot of fans and was a pretty well received show judging by your live commentary in the official WNS Discord server.

Your quick results for tonight's event are as follows:

  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka (x)
  • Bobby Lashley defeated MVP and Omos (x)
  • Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel (x)
  • Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan (x)
  • No Disqualification: Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin (x)
  • WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali (x)
  • Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins (x)

Did you like the show? Leave a comment below and let us know!


