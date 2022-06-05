WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Theory Retains WWE United States Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Mustafa Ali had an impressive showing tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell, but ultimately came up short.

Theory successfully retained his WWE United States Championship, even after Ali locked in an STF in honor of John Cena's 20 year anniversary in WWE.


