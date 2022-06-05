WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Theory Retains WWE United States Championship

Mustafa Ali had an impressive showing tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell, but ultimately came up short.
Theory successfully retained his WWE United States Championship, even after Ali locked in an STF in honor of John Cena's 20 year anniversary in WWE.
An incredible performance from @AliWWE, but @_Theory1 pulls the win off at #HIAC!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/xWKvuII0el— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
