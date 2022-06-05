WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Judgement Day Reigns Supreme

In a grudge match that really has everything to do with the betrayals that plague the genesis of Judgement Day, the new faction has picked up a win at WWE Hell in a Cell tonight.
The team of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.
Truly, Judgement Day has arrived.
#TheJudgmentDay rules at #HIAC!@RheaRipley_WWE @EdgeRatedR @ArcherofInfamy pic.twitter.com/rJZFxX1hji— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
