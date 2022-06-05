WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP and Omos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

After diss tracks and betrayals, Bobby Lashley has come out on top.

Lashley defeated Omos and MVP during tonight's Hell in a Cell event, following interference from former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander, who had a negative interaction with MVP backstage before the match.

After winning, Lashley grabbed a fan's replica WWE Championship and gestured towards it, possibly hinting at what he's heading towards next.


