WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP and Omos

After diss tracks and betrayals, Bobby Lashley has come out on top.
Lashley defeated Omos and MVP during tonight's Hell in a Cell event, following interference from former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander, who had a negative interaction with MVP backstage before the match.
After winning, Lashley grabbed a fan's replica WWE Championship and gestured towards it, possibly hinting at what he's heading towards next.
When you find a replica #WWEChampionship in the @WWEUniverse.— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Message sent from @fightbobby? 👀#HIAC pic.twitter.com/BIIH38NwFO
